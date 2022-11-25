3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $395,840

This efficient 1574 sq foot Premier Hudson offering space/comfort. Picture is of a similar Model. This Elevation 2 has a front porch extending the front of the home. It has a split floorplan.The Kitchen has a breakfast bar & open to the Dining Room and Great Room and boasts Granite, Pantry, Stainless S/O, DW, and MW which vents to the outside. All appliances are GE. The Dining Room has a taller 5 x 1.6 window and the laminate flooring will match the Kitchen. The Master Ensuite has dual sinks with a raised vanity w/ Wilsonart Laminate counter tops as in the 2nd bath w/a large walk in closet. Both Baths/Laundry Room will have Mohawk Vinyl. Also has a sliding door to the backyard, another 5 x 1.6 window and a textured window in the bath. Throughout this home are the Beech Cabinets with Tiled Backsplashes, Bedrooms and Great Room will have carpet with a tiled entry. Insulated Garage, Door and ManDoor, on Side, Garage Door Opener. Sod/Sprinklers front back, Back fenced yard w/gate, Larger Patio, Gutters. BTVAI