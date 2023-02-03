Amazing newly built home ready just in time for the holidays! Come check out the many fantastic upgrades and features throughout this home, including an entryway, tile surrounds in both bathrooms, quartz counter-tops, under lighting in the kitchen, over-sized island, large pantry, extra overhead storage in the garage, fireplace, covered backyard patio and much more. This home already includes all your kitchen appliances including a fridge all in stainless steel! The beautiful windows throughout the home allow all the natural lighting you'll need to feel cozy this winter. Call for a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $395,000
