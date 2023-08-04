The Hudson is an efficiently designed, single level home offering both space & comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage & breakfast bar. The expansive living room & adjoining dining are complete this eating & entertainment space. The spacious & private master suite boasts dual vanities, large separate shower & an enormous closet. The other two sizable bedrooms share the second bathroom & round out these well-planned home. The Price reflects the $25,000.00 Summer Savings.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $394,900
