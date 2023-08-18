READY TO MOVE IN NEW CONSTRUCTION - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the beautiful craftsman style subdivision of Meadows West. The home comes with full tiled shower, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and front landscaping.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $394,500
