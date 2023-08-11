Move-in Soon! 99% complete 3 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan with over 1550 sq ft plus an attached 3 car garage located in the Sundance Subdivision on the south side of Twin Falls. Within walking distance of South Hills Middle School. This home features a beautiful custom kitchen with a large island, quartz counter tops, tiled back splash, pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher and under/over counter accent lighting. Large master bedroom suite with a dual vanity, frameless shower door, and walk-in closet. Covered front porch. Builder is including front and back sprinkling and sod plus is fencing the backyard. The fencing will include gates on each side of the home. Other features include LVP flooring throughout, laundry room with sink, built-in storage with bench and cubbys. Home has a gas furnace and central air conditioning.