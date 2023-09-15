NEW CONSTRUCTION - Welcome to 928 Crestview Drive, a stunning house available for sale in a desirable location. This charming property boasts three spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, providing ample space for your family. The alley entry garage ensures convenient parking for two vehicles, while the full landscape and fence lend an air of privacy and tranquility. Situated near a large park, you'll have endless opportunities for outdoor activities and relaxation. Step inside to discover the tiled master shower, adding a touch of luxury to your everyday routine. With a size of 1693 square feet, there's plenty of room to make this house your dream home. Don't miss out on the chance to call 928 Crestview Drive yours - schedule a viewing today!