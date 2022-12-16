Brand new home by Payne Construction Inc. in great Twin Falls location. 3 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan with over 1550 sqft. Spacious open kitchen/dining living room areas. Beautiful custom kitchen features a large island, Quartz counter tops with tiled backsplash, pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, & under/over cabinet accent lighting. Large master suite with dual vanity, custom shower and walkin closet. Oversized covered patio in the backyard & covered front porch. Other extras include LVP floor throughout home, laudry room with sink, builit-in storage with bench and cubbys. The exterior is stucco and rock with metal eaves. The home has a high efficient gas furnace and a 2 car garage with 18' extra wide door. Great layout and design, you won't want to miss out on this one.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Woman said the man offered hydrocodone, then fentanyl
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Two teenagers who were reported missing from the Mini-Cassia area Dec. 6 are home after being found in Utah late …
Man was flown to hospital, where he later died
Vehicle slid on I-84 and hit a parked truck
Suspect said he shot man, then tried to burn body
Police chief says some friends have been less than truthful
Kiggins: We’re driving into Twin Falls in the next few days, planting ourselves in a house and planning to make it a home.
There's one thing that the Magic Valley undeniably gets right during the holiday season: Christmas light displays.
April 12, 2007—Dec. 6, 2022
Fritz G. Rork, 85, of Twin Falls died Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.