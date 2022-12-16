 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $389,900

Brand new home by Payne Construction Inc. in great Twin Falls location. 3 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan with over 1550 sqft. Spacious open kitchen/dining living room areas. Beautiful custom kitchen features a large island, Quartz counter tops with tiled backsplash, pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, & under/over cabinet accent lighting. Large master suite with dual vanity, custom shower and walkin closet. Oversized covered patio in the backyard & covered front porch. Other extras include LVP floor throughout home, laudry room with sink, builit-in storage with bench and cubbys. The exterior is stucco and rock with metal eaves. The home has a high efficient gas furnace and a 2 car garage with 18' extra wide door. Great layout and design, you won't want to miss out on this one.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Fritz G. Rork, 85, of Twin Falls died Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News