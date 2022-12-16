3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $389,900

Brand new home by Payne Construction Inc. in great Twin Falls location. 3 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan with over 1550 sqft. Spacious open kitchen/dining living room areas. Beautiful custom kitchen features a large island, Quartz counter tops with tiled backsplash, pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, & under/over cabinet accent lighting. Large master suite with dual vanity, custom shower and walkin closet. Oversized covered patio in the backyard & covered front porch. Other extras include LVP floor throughout home, laudry room with sink, builit-in storage with bench and cubbys. The exterior is stucco and rock with metal eaves. The home has a high efficient gas furnace and a 2 car garage with 18' extra wide door. Great layout and design, you won't want to miss out on this one.