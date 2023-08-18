Welcome to 904 Crestview Drive! This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is now available for sale. Boasting a spacious 1607 sqft, this property offers a comfortable living space with an open concept layout. The dual master vanities and stainless steel appliances add a touch of elegance to the home. Enjoy the convenience of two separate fenced yards, perfect for outdoor gatherings or pets. The full landscape adds to the curb appeal of this lovely property. Located near a large neighborhood park, you'll have easy access to recreational activities and green spaces. Additionally, the seller is offering $9500 in concessions. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first In-N-Out Burger in Idaho is under construction at The Village at Meridian, with a second restaurant planned at Boise Towne Square.
Former Gooding High School wrestling standout Tayten Gillette rescued former Buhl High School wrestling star Kade Orr after a Monday hiking ac…
Derek Matthews' whatever-it-takes attitude carried him from Declo to the 2023 United World Wrestling U20 Greco-Roman Championships in Amman, J…
Death notices for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Witnesses said he ran a red light