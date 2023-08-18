Welcome to 904 Crestview Drive! This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is now available for sale. Boasting a spacious 1607 sqft, this property offers a comfortable living space with an open concept layout. The dual master vanities and stainless steel appliances add a touch of elegance to the home. Enjoy the convenience of two separate fenced yards, perfect for outdoor gatherings or pets. The full landscape adds to the curb appeal of this lovely property. Located near a large neighborhood park, you'll have easy access to recreational activities and green spaces. Additionally, the seller is offering $9500 in concessions. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood. Schedule a showing today!