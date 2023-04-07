TOWNHOME - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage, fenced backyard with sprinklers and sod. This flexible floor plan is designed for single family with a Mother-in-law Quarters with own washer and dryer unit. Kitchen has Maple Cabinets, Siberian Elm Countertops & Wet Bar for entertaining. Large Master Bedroom Suite with walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. Conveniently located next to hospital and high school.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say man punched a boy twice in face with "extreme force." Sixteen-year-old Zion Lisonbee will need reconstructive surgery.
Woman's thefts amount to almost $20,000, credit union manager said.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
A warrant and subpoena helped track down suspect, police say.
Amos Campbell was shot and killed after a short police pursuit.