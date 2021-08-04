3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $385,500

BETTER THAN NEW! This like new clean & pristine 3 bed 2 bath home is everything you'll need! This home is in a prime location near the hospital, shopping, restaurants, Snake River Canyon, and more. This stunning property features tile shower, walk-in closets, R.V. parking, fully fenced & landscaped, covered extended patio, a hot tub, oversized garage, large storage shed, and more. The layout and finishes of this home are inviting and open. CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY!!