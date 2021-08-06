3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $385,000

This beautiful, custom home by James Ray is a must see. Practically brand new without the brand new costs! There are tons of upgrades throughout this home including tray ceilings, pocket doors, kitchen cabinets extended to the ceiling, Bosch stainless steel appliances, two walk in closets in the master on suite, covered extended back patio with gas hookup for grill, professional landscaping, and more! The furnace & HVAC system has been serviced every six months since built. Come see this home!