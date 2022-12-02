 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $384,990

***GET A 5.5% INTEREST RATE ON SELECT QUICK MOVE-IN HOMES OR SAVE UP TO $20,000 NOW THROUGH JANUARY 31, 2022!!!!Contact us today to learn more! *** The 1408 square foot Edgewood model is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living and dining rooms. The separate master suite affords you privacy and features two large closest in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizeable bedrooms share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan. Contact us today to learn more about this amazing floorplan.

