BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - This craftsman style 3 bedroom homes is 1594sf with 2 and a 1/2 bathrooms! This home will be fully landscaped and will have fence with a private side yard, but you will also be able to take advantage of the large park directly behind the home. The home exterior will be painted as soon as the weather permits! Please see the included colored elevation for reference. The exterior colors can still be changed with an accepted offer!