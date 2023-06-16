Looking for a great home in a great neighborhood, you have found it! The home features 3 bed 2.5 bath with bonus room upstairs. Master bedroom is located on the main floor with a walk-in closet and dual vanities in the bathroom. Beautiful laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings in the kitchen/great room, with lots of natural light. The kitchen has a pantry, all stainless steel appliances (including Refrigerator) and R/O system that is included. Backyard has the perfect spot to spend your evenings under the newly installed awning. Great location close to shopping, schools and St. Luke's hospital. This home has it all!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lock was cut off storage unit and $7,000 in items were removed, but was it just a mistake?
Six Magic Valley rodeo contestants won Idaho high school state championships in Pocatello this week — including Jerome's Winn Southwick and Tu…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
Death notices for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Man testifies it started with an invitation to have beer and use marijuana