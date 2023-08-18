READY TO MOVE IN NEW CONSTRUCTION - Welcome to 435 Sierra Road, a charming house that offers comfort and style. This lovely home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, perfect for a growing family or those seeking extra space. With a two-car parking space, you can conveniently park your vehicles right at your doorstep. As you enter this beautiful property, you are greeted by a large entryway that sets the tone for the entire home. The open floor plan showcases hard surface flooring throughout the main living area, providing durability and easy maintenance. The stainless steel appliances in the kitchen add a touch of elegance while the dual master sinks in the bathroom offer convenience. Additionally, the front landscape adds curb appeal to this already stunning property. Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your dream home! Seller is offering $9500 in concessions to the buyer!