TOWNHOME - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage, fenced backyard with sprinklers and sod. This flexible floor plan is designed for single family with a Mother-in-law Quarters with own washer and dryer unit. Kitchen has Maple Cabinets, Siberian Elm Countertops & Wet Bar for entertaining. Large Master Bedroom Suite with walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. Conveniently located next to hospital and high school.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $376,500
