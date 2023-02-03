Come check out this darling home in the North West part of Twin Falls! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been meticulously well taken care of! Enjoy the fully fenced yard, beautiful walk-in master shower, open concept floor plan and the convenience of being close to stores, schools, and the hospital! Call your favorite agent today to schedule a tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A common thing that is heard in the Magic Valley is “There’s not a lot to do around here.” Two locals have had enough of that and hope to brin…
St. Luke’s on Saturday would not comment on the employee’s job title or responsibilities at the hospital, nor the status of his employment, ci…
Suspect James Michael Kerr, 39, spat in face of police officer, reports say.
The Twin Falls School District has cancelled classes for students on Monday, citing a forecasted wind-chill factor as low as minus-15 degrees.
Already with three Division I offers, CJ Latta is a force for Minico: “She's impacted the program since stepping onto the court as a freshman,…