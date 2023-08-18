READY TO MOVE IN - Welcome to 456 April Avenue! This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is now available for sale. With a spacious size of 1556 sqft, this property offers plenty of room for comfortable living. The dual master vanities and stainless steel appliances add a touch of modern elegance to the home. The open concept design creates a seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The front landscape adds curb appeal and enhances the overall charm of the property. Conveniently located, this house also comes with 2 parking spaces. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this your dream home!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $371,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first In-N-Out Burger in Idaho is under construction at The Village at Meridian, with a second restaurant planned at Boise Towne Square.
Former Gooding High School wrestling standout Tayten Gillette rescued former Buhl High School wrestling star Kade Orr after a Monday hiking ac…
Derek Matthews' whatever-it-takes attitude carried him from Declo to the 2023 United World Wrestling U20 Greco-Roman Championships in Amman, J…
Death notices for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Witnesses said he ran a red light