READY TO MOVE IN - Welcome to 456 April Avenue! This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is now available for sale. With a spacious size of 1556 sqft, this property offers plenty of room for comfortable living. The dual master vanities and stainless steel appliances add a touch of modern elegance to the home. The open concept design creates a seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The front landscape adds curb appeal and enhances the overall charm of the property. Conveniently located, this house also comes with 2 parking spaces. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this your dream home!