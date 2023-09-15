READY TO MOVE IN - Welcome to 1751 Conner Street! This charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is now available for sale. With a spacious open floor plan, this property offers plenty of room for comfortable living and entertaining. The kitchen features sleek stainless steel appliances, perfect for the aspiring chef. The front landscape adds curb appeal and creates a warm welcome. Additionally, there are lockers for convenient storage. With 2 parking spaces, you'll never have to worry about finding a spot. Located in a desirable neighborhood, this property is close to amenities and offers easy access to transportation. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!