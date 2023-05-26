Modern new construction home! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1543 sq ft. The kitchen features quartz countertops, custom white cabinets with island and lots of cabinet space. Included are stainless steel appliances with gas stove. Master suite offers dual vanity with under counter sinks and walk-in-closet. The living room and its open concept has LVP flooring and 9 ft ceilings. Outback enjoy a large covered patio. Home will include full landscaping with sod in the front as well as sod in the back. Home will be completed by mid June.