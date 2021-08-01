 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $369,500

Beautiful, updated home with new paint throughout! New LVP floors on the main level (seller has a quote for the upstairs carpet and will pay for buyer to pick their own flooring up to $3.000). Home also has newer vinyl windows, exterior doors, siding, tile in master bath, furnace and gas hot water heater. Wonderful yard with a park-like setting! Home includes all the kitchen appliances that are less than a year old. Close to schools and parks.

