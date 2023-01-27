 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $364,990

Spend it your way now through January 31st! Get up to $20,000 by choosing a Price Reduction, 5.5% Interest Rate, Closing Costs or Options! Contact us today to learn more! *** The 1408 square foot Edgewood model is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living and dining rooms. The separate master suite affords you privacy and features two large closest in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizeable bedrooms share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan. Contact us today to learn more about this amazing floorplan. **MOVE IN READY!**

