NEW SEASON, BIG SAVINGS! GET UPTO $25,000* OFF THIS HOME! Contact us today to learn more. The 1408 square foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home with a 3 car garage. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living and dining rooms. The separate master suite affords you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizeable bedrooms share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan. Pictures are from a similar Edgewood. Some finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $362,990
