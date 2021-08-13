 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $360,900

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $360,900

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $360,900

Beautiful new build weeks from completion! Home features a covered back patio, 3 bedrooms all with walk-in closets, master bedroom has 2 closets, 2 full bathrooms, and the master bathroom has a dual vanities. Kitchen features leathered granite, an island with a breakfast bar and a separate eating space, LVP throughput the kitchen, living room, and halls. Full sprinkler system and landscaping are included in listing price. Drive by and check it out!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high
Local

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high

Five of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now officially in the high risk COVID-19 category, the district said Thursday. The others are in the moderate risk category.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News