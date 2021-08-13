3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $360,900

Beautiful new build weeks from completion! Home features a covered back patio, 3 bedrooms all with walk-in closets, master bedroom has 2 closets, 2 full bathrooms, and the master bathroom has a dual vanities. Kitchen features leathered granite, an island with a breakfast bar and a separate eating space, LVP throughput the kitchen, living room, and halls. Full sprinkler system and landscaping are included in listing price. Drive by and check it out!