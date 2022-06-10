3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $360,000

Be the first to know
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
The city has been trying for more than two decades to move the airport that the Federal Aviation Administration says it will no longer fund due to safety issues surrounding the length of its runways.
Michael Guizar changed his plea to guilty to charges of felony aggravated assault with a weapons enhancement and to reckless driving in a related case on Monday, according to court records.
The regional branch of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development agency that includes Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington announced a new effort to boost the housing supply across all four states through a national initiative called Our Way Home, according to a press release.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is threatening to sue the Biden administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that defines discrimination as based on sexual orientation and gender identity. But the USDA says it is working to get voluntary compliance before referring violations to the Department of Justice. The Republican governor earlier this year pushed the state to join more than a dozen others to ban transgender athletes from girls’ school sports leagues. At the time, some opponents to the proposal argued that South Dakota’s law could imperil federal funding for the state’s public schools. Noem on Thursday claimed that the USDA was poised to withhold funds for school meal programs and threatened to sue if it does.
The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The coronavirus had spread to at least 114 countries by then, and — though nobody knew it at the time — was already in Idaho. That was 814 days ago, and the WHO has yet to declare the pandemic over. But daily life in Idaho and much of the U.S. has resumed a kind of pre-pandemic status quo. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifted its focus away from trying to keep people from catching COVID-19, toward keeping hospitals from being crushed by the disease.
What happened at Twin Falls High School on the night of May 17, 1965?
Parker Paul of Twin Falls won two medals at the Idaho Special Olympics
Minidoka County child sex charges against a Paul man were dismissed after he was charged in federal court.
SHOSHONE — Lincoln County Commissioner Roy Hubert has publicly stated he is against Lava Ridge.
