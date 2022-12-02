3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $360,000

Great Turn Key Mid-Sized Home! Pictures are Similar to what is being built with Stone on lower section of front of home w/a Plant Shelf. Open Concept from Kitchen, Dining Room and Great Room with sliding door off Dining Room to Patio, Back Yard completely fenced w/walk gate. Sprinklers are front/back w/sod and gravel and foundation vents around entire home along with gutters! There is landscaping in the front yard. Garage is insulated, sheetrocked and taped, Garage Door with upper windows and it also is insulated and man door to side yard. Enter home thru a Foyer/Tile Entry and to the left is a u shaped kitchen with granite Countertop and tile backsplash. Kitchen/Dining areas have Laminate, and Vaulted Ceilings in Great Room/Dining Room. Master Ensuite has 2 spacious closets and a bathroom with dual vanities. The other two bedrooms share the second bathroom. Buyer's Agent and BTVAI.