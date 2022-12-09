Brand New home located in Pheasant Meadows Subdivision with many upgrades. This 3 Bedroom Home with 2 Bathrooms, 1535 sq. feet, 2 car garage, with white garage doors, quartz/granite counter tops in the kitchen/bathrooms, grey soft close cabinets, extra deep kitchen sink with stainless steel appliances, Luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpet in the bedrooms. Front sprinkler, Front sod, Rear sprinkler with Back Sod and Sprinkler. Rear Fence. BTVAI.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Suspect said he shot man, then tried to burn body
Driver was flown to a local hospital.
Autopsy showed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
Congratulations to these families!
Geraldine Thaete, 57, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic…
Oct. 23, 1995—Nov. 26, 2022
Jeffery Ray O’Howell is charged with second-degree kidnapping, grand theft by possessing stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
It's been 3 weeks since students were slain
Driver lost control of car and collided with another vehicle, police say