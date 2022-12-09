3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $359,900

Brand New home located in Pheasant Meadows Subdivision with many upgrades. This 3 Bedroom Home with 2 Bathrooms, 1535 sq. feet, 2 car garage, with white garage doors, quartz/granite counter tops in the kitchen/bathrooms, grey soft close cabinets, extra deep kitchen sink with stainless steel appliances, Luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpet in the bedrooms. Front sprinkler, Front sod, Rear sprinkler with Back Sod and Sprinkler. Rear Fence. BTVAI.