3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $359,900

A Twin Falls man is charged with rape after a Minidoka County father found the 41-year-old man in his teen daughter's room.
A fire broke out Wednesday in a room at a 14-room motel, leaving six people requiring assistance from the American Red Cross.
Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing girl.
A Burley man is accused of lewd conduct with a child after he told police he molested a girl between who was 7 and 8 years old at the time.
A Paul man with 14 years of local government experience has announced he will run for Idaho governor in the Democratic primary.
Chobani is giving an entire case of free yogurt to anyone — while supplies last — this Saturday.
The largest dairy transport company in the U.S. has started construction on a new facility in Jerome.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the house but the family who lived there had been awakened by the fire detector’s alarm and was able to get out of the residence safely.
A Twin Falls police officer was shot in the hand and a suspect was shot in the abdomen as they fought over the officer's duty weapon on Nov. 23, court records say.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
