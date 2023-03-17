Better than new very popular Wolverton home ready for it's new owners. Open concept, split bedroom and a fantastic floorplan. Owner has improved the property with sidewalks around the home, thoughtful landscaping stone and a huge backyard pergola ready for backyard barbeques and guests for days. Vinyl fencing, mature landscape, a newer backyard shed for storage and seasonal pressurized irrigation are just a few of the reasons to take a closer look at this home. The Master Bedroom is large with Granite countertops, a huge walk in closet and beautifully titled shower to enjoy. This home is absolutely fantastic and a great buy in Twin Falls, schedule your showing today.