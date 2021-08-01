 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $353,000

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $353,000

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $353,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, featuring a finished 2 car garage, Kinetico water softener, large laundry room, and a gas oven range. There is also a spacious kitchen and living area with a cozy gas fireplace to entertain. Beautiful landscaping in front and back yards for those evening BBQs. Located in the Pillar Falls School District. This home shows pride in ownership and will not last long! Bring your favorite Realtor to view this great home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News