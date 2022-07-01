3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $350,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Heyburn's police chief released the names of the victim and the suspect in a Thursday homicide on Monday.
BURLEY — A group of businesses stepped up on Friday to donate enough money for a city fireworks show — after a glitch in the supply chain dela…
Quinton was charged after a Rupert Police Department officer said he was posing online as a 14-year-old female and Quinton pursued the girl for sex between May 22 and June 24.
A woman was shot to death Thursday, city police said Friday evening.
TWIN FALLS — Echoing a similar sight in many cities across the nation, a protest march was held Sunday in Twin Falls, as people demonstrate th…
Congratulations to these families!
Opinion: If you didn’t have doubts about former Congressman Raul Labrador’s capacity to serve as Idaho’s attorney general before the House Jan. 6 Committee convened its televised hearings, you should have a bunch of them now.
A 71-year-old West Chester, Pennsylvania, woman was injured Wednesday at Storm Point on Yellowstone Lake.
TWIN FALLS — With continued redevelopment of downtown in mind, the Urban Renewal Authority on Tuesday voted to purchase a half-acre property a…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.