SUMMER SAVINGS - Up to $25,000 towards rate buy-down, closing costs, or price. Please contact Community Manager for more information. The Canyon makes every bit of its 1201 square feet count, offering great comfort in a modestly sized single level plan. The spacious living room adjoins the dining room, and the efficiently-planned kitchen boasts ample counter space and cupboard storage. An expansive main suite features a dual vanity bathroom and a generous closet. The other two sizeable bedrooms - one of which may be converted into an optional den - boast large closets and share the second bathroom. It’s no surprise this home is as popular as ever.