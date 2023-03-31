This new 3-bedroom floor plan features a large walk-in master closet. Tile master shower, giant counters, double sinks and more! Common area is mowed by the association so you can go play. Some fun colors with 2 tone cabinets. Buyers could pick some lights and flooring as its under construction. House will be under 400K.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $349,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
The Twin Falls School District has announced the resignation of an elementary school principal and said that a hiring process for a new princi…
The fentanyl was potentially enough to administer two million lethal doses, police say.
Forensics lab tested blanket for DNA, court records say
Death notices for Thursday, March 29, 2023.