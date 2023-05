SUMMER SAVINGS – GET UP TO $25,000*. CONTACT US TO LEARN MORE! Contact us today to learn more. The 1408 square foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living and dining rooms. The separate master suite affords you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizeable bedrooms share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan. Pictures are from a similar Edgewood. Some finishes will be different.