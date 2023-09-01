READY TO MOVE IN - Welcome to 445 Sierra Road! This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is now available for sale. With a spacious open floor plan and a size of 1490 sqfeet, this home offers plenty of room for comfortable living. The kitchen features sleek stainless steel appliances, perfect for the aspiring chef. The master bedroom boasts dual vanities for added convenience. The property also includes front landscape and lockers for ample storage space. With 2 parking spaces, parking will never be an issue. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to own a beautiful home in a desirable location. Schedule your viewing today!