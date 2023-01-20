Brand New home located in Pheasant Meadows Subdivision with many upgrades. This 3 Bedroom Home with 2 Bathrooms, 1535 sq. feet, 2 car garage, with white garage doors, quartz/granite counter tops in the kitchen/bathrooms, grey soft close cabinets, extra deep kitchen sink with stainless steel appliances, Luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpet in the bedrooms. Front sprinkler, Front sod, Front sprinkler and Rear sod and Rear Sprinkler. Rear Fence. BTVAI. Home is completed please show.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $349,900
