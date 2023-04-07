This home is located on a corner lot, and is very close to many amenities. You can easily get to schools, shopping, the hospital, and more within just a few minutes. Really nice and newer appliances are present in the home. The master bathroom is very elegant, and the kitchen is done with granite countertops and a nice backsplash. Check this brand new home out before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $349,900
