The 1148 square foot Alderwood has long been a favorite for those seeking both comfort and function in a modestly-sized single-level homes. High vaulted ceilings add volume to the already expansive living room, overlooked by the open kitchen, and adjoining dining area. The generous main suite boasts its own private bathroom and substantial oversized closet. The additional two bedrooms are equally sizeable and share a second bathroom. A large laundry closet offers valuable storage space to this incredibly efficient home. Matching Granite countertops in Kitchen and Baths, Fan with Lite in Center of Great Room and Master and LVP in all living areas except bedrooms has carpets.