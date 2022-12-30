3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $344,990

Spend it your Way now through January 31st! Get up to $20,000 of which you can choose a Price Reduction, 5.5% Interest Rate, Closing Costs or Options. Pictures at this time, are All Renderings and the Garage will be on the Left Side as you are facing the front of the home. There will be a fenced yard with sprinklers front and back and Landscaped! It will be Move-In Ready when we give you your keys!! Interior Paint is Shoji & Origami White. Cabinets are Beech Sonna Terra with Snow White Quartz Countertops both in Kitchen and Bathrooms! When you enter the front door, you will be met with 12" x 24" Tile then Carpet which also will be in the Bedrooms. The Kitchen and Dining Room will be LVP, Bathroom & Laundry floors with be vinyl. There will be a gas Stove/Oven, DW, Vented Outside MW, Garbage Disposal and Garage Door Opener for your attached 2 car garage. Fan with Lite to be centered in Great Room and Master Bedroom.