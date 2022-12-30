Spend it your way now through January 31st. Get up to $20,000 by choosing a price reduction, 5.5% interest rate, closing costs or option. Contact us today to learn more.** The 1148 square foot Alderwood has long been a favorite for those seeking both comfort and function in a modestly-sized single-level homes. High vaulted ceilings add volume to the already expansive living room, overlooked by the open kitchen, and adjoining dining area. The generous main suite boasts its own private bathroom and substantial oversized closet. The additional two bedrooms are equally sizeable and share a second bathroom. A large laundry closet offers valuable storage space to this incredibly efficient home. Matching Granite countertops in Kitchen and Baths, Fan with Lite in Center of Great Room and Master and LVP in all living areas except bedrooms has carpets.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $344,990
