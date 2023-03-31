This cute home has everything you need and is located close to area schools, hospitals, shopping, restaurants and the Snake River Canyon. The living space offers wonderful natural light and is open to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen includes an oversized island with plenty of room for extra seating and countertop space. The split floor plan offers great use of space and 3 large bedrooms that include custom closet shelving and deep window seals that offer a built in shelf. The primary bedroom and bathroom includes a walk in closet, spacious bedroom area, dual vanities, and nice shower. The laundry room is a located in a separate room offering extra storage and great function. Enjoy a fully fenced back yard and little to no traffic in this hidden cul-de-sac.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $344,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
The Twin Falls School District has announced the resignation of an elementary school principal and said that a hiring process for a new princi…
The fentanyl was potentially enough to administer two million lethal doses, police say.
Forensics lab tested blanket for DNA, court records say
Death notices for Thursday, March 29, 2023.