This cute home has everything you need and is located close to area schools, hospitals, shopping, restaurants and the Snake River Canyon. The living space offers wonderful natural light and is open to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen includes an oversized island with plenty of room for extra seating and countertop space. The split floor plan offers great use of space and 3 large bedrooms that include custom closet shelving and deep window seals that offer a built in shelf. The primary bedroom and bathroom includes a walk in closet, spacious bedroom area, dual vanities, and nice shower. The laundry room is a located in a separate room offering extra storage and great function. Enjoy a fully fenced back yard and little to no traffic in this hidden cul-de-sac.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $343,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two deaths Monday at Miracle Hot Springs are under investigation.
Burley's Gatlin Bair clocked 10.18 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on April 1, challenging the national hi…
Circumstances require police to do due diligence, spokesperson says
All five occupants of vehicle pulled over Saturday morning face charges
Jonathan Cox was preparing to BASE jump from the I.B. Perrine Bridge on Jan. 24, when he saw a woman leap without a parachute.