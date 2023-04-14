This cute home has everything you need and is located close to area schools, hospitals, shopping, restaurants and the Snake River Canyon. The living space offers wonderful natural light and is open to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen includes an oversized island with plenty of room for extra seating and countertop space. The split floor plan offers great use of space and 3 large bedrooms that include custom closet shelving and deep window seals that offer a built in shelf. The primary bedroom and bathroom includes a walk in closet, spacious bedroom area, dual vanities, and nice shower. The laundry room is a located in a separate room offering extra storage and great function. Enjoy a fully fenced back yard and little to no traffic in this hidden cul-de-sac.