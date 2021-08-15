3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $335,000

Great Home! Covered front porch area! Great Curb Appeal!! New Furnace and AC System installed 2015, new flooring, Paint inside and outside, water heater2021, Landscape Sprinklers 2018, Roof 2012 or 2013. 3 Bedrooms one bath on main floor. Large family room in basement plus shelving and lots of storage in area with the Laundry Room. Sits back from Falls Ave and fenced in back yard with much privacy. Side door to single car garage is in the fenced backyard and garage has a auto door opener. BTVAI