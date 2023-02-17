Beautiful home in Bennos Point Subdivision. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, open concept kitchen with large island. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom. Large yard fenced-in yard and 2-car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $330,000
