 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $329,990

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $329,990

Get a 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes OR save up to $20,000 now through January 31st.* Contact us today to learn more.** The 1148 square foot Alderwood has long been a favorite for those seeking both comfort and function in a modestly-sized single-level homes. High vaulted ceilings add volume to the already expansive living room, overlooked by the open kitchen, and adjoining dining area. The generous main suite boasts its own private bathroom and substantial oversized closet. The additional two bedrooms are equally sizeable and share a second bathroom. A large laundry closet offers valuable storage space to this incredibly efficient home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News