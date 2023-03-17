READY TO MOVE IN NEW WOLVERTON HOME - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located in Pheasant Meadows Subdivision. The homes comes with stainless steel appliances and front landscaping.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $328,900
