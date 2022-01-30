3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $320,000

Be the first to know
Two Mini-Cassia men died from falls in industrial accidents in two days this week.
A man fell from a structure at Gem State Processing early Wednesday morning and later died at the hospital.
Get a first look at the proposals for two major interchange projects on I-84.
A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Gap Inc. is opening a Canyon Park West location in late spring or early summer.
Some Twin Falls school attendance boundaries may change soon. Here's what you need to know.
Navy veteran Glenn Cawley was ambushed and murdered — execution-style — in his home west of town in March 2015. Nearly seven years later, the horrific murder has gone unsolved.
City of Heyburn officials have hired a new police chief.
According to court documents, Ennis met the girl through Snapchat and lured her to his Jeep where they were found by the girl's parents by using the "find my iPhone" program.
Two 2021 Wendell High School graduates are now business owners.
Representative Laurie Lickley has announced she will run for Idaho Senate in the new District 26.
