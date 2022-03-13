3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $320,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
I have heard that years back a tiger or a lion got loose at a circus in Twin Falls and killed a little girl. A man named Bell who wore a side arm killed it. Have you heard of such a thing happening?
A Burley woman who is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said she tried to kill her husband by suffocating him with a garbage bag has agreed to a plea deal.
Celilo Miles, a wildlands firefighter with the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho, had all but given up on her dream of modeling when she got an Instagram message from a casting agency asking her to apply for a mysterious modeling gig.
Voters turned out to the ballot box on Tuesday to approve seven supplemental levies one plant facility levy to support school districts across the Magic Valley
After months of not having a leader while the former police chief was under investigation, the new Heyburn chief is already making some upgrades.
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy, who's running for governor in Idaho, has been arrested after refusing to leave a hospital in connection with a child-welfare case, police said Saturday.
JEROME — A 19-year-old Hazelton man died in a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 84.
A man from Jerome has achieved a rare feat by attaining a Ph.D. in Welding Engineering from the Ohio State University, and earning perfect 4.0 grades while doing it.
Legislation with the potential to fine Idaho librarians $1,000 and send them to jail for a year for checking out material to a minor that could harm them cleared the House.
Get your St. Paddy's Day spirit on with the annual St. Patrick's Day parade as well as these other awesome events happening throughout the Magic Valley.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.