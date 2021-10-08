3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A marijuana dispensary has been cleared to open in the Nevada-Idaho border town of Jackpot.
A pair of Mini-Cassia friends started a business out of a broom closet. Then they moved to a 3,000-square-foot warehouse in Paul. Now they are moving to a building almost six times bigger in Burley.
BURLEY — A group of golfers at the River’s Edge Golf Course who released a drowning beaver from a trap set in water didn’t know their actions …
Two weeks after central Idaho’s biggest earthquake of 2021, another one tied that record and it happened in almost the same spot.
- Updated
The Twin Falls airport is about to lose half of its daily flights to Salt Lake City, officials announced Tuesday.
The City of Heyburn’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave, but city officials are declining to say much about the issue.
NAMPA — Of the 50 pageant queens who flew into Cancún to have their pictures taken before competing to become the next Miss USA, only one was …
- Updated
On Thursday morning, pool staff found a large cut in the pool bubble that had recently been raised for the season.
When it comes to hunting, just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.
Emergency responders were called to two wrecks early Thursday in eastern Twin Falls County — in one of them a car ran into a train.