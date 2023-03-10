FULLY FURNISHED 3bed/2bath single level house located in newer subdivision w/ easy access to downtown, restaurants, and shopping. Decorated and accessorized home was entirely custom interior designed. Walk in and feel a refreshing sense of space with this open functional floor plan, perfect for entertaining friends with a clean modern style that will immediately welcome you home! Living room features a comfortable and sleek seating area with a multifunctional coffee table and mounted smart TV. LVP flooring extends throughout the main living areas. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry & counter bar seating. Master features large walk in closet, smart TV and dedicated office space perfect for remote work. Master bath equipped with dual shower heads. Guest bath includes dual sinks and sizeable tub/shower. Laundry room located upon garage entry with newer washer and dryer. Come on down and see this beauty today!